IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- This is a scene no one should have to see up close and personal.

A semi crashed into a state troopers car near Interstate 15 by Dubois Thursday.

The trooper was outside his car and uninjured.

The truck and its driver were found 10 miles from the crash scene in Montana.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver for driving too fast for conditions and leaving the scene of a crash.

This video is an excellent reminder to slow down and drive for conditions.

Law enforcement officer everywhere says aggressive driving is a contributing factor in half of all crashes in Idaho.

They tell us aggressive driving was a factor in more than one-third of all deadly crashes last year.

Idaho state police troopers hope to reduce the number of those crashes by increasing patrols that look for aggressive drivers.

“These crashes are preventable. We’re just asking for voluntary compliance. We’re asking for people to observe the rules of the road, and to not be a part of the problem but rather we’re asking them to be a part of the solution,” said Lieutenant Chris Weadick with Idaho State Police.

ISP patrols are already on the road as part of a statewide education and enforcement campaign to curb aggressive driving.

