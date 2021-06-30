IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Troopers issued 350 tickets over the weekend, with 212 of those issued for speeding.

“High speeds increase the risk and severity of crashes, and these speeds show a disregard for the driver’s own safety and that of others on the road.” said Idaho State Police Lt. Jens Pattis.

Troopers said from June 25 – June 27, 2021, they placed a high focus on high speeds in an effort to remind drivers that safe speeds save lives.

Of the 212 speeding ticket issued:

2 resulted in reckless driving charges, which are misdemeanors.

1 was a result of inattentive driving on Interstate 90 in Shoshone County. It involved a driver traveling at 117 mph in an area posted for 75 mph.

55 were excessive speed citations, where the drivers were speeding 16 mph or above the posted limit. 4 of those were for speeds 100 mph or above.

Our goal isn’t to write tickets or meet a quota, it’s to keep families whole and keep people safe on our roadways,” said Sgt. Chris Elverud.

This patrol effort was part of a speed education and enforcement campaign coordinated by the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition. In several western states including Idaho, fatal and serious injury crashes and speed-related vehicle rollovers have recently increased, as have citations for excessive speed.

Although last weekend was a period of special emphasis on the dangers of speeding, Troopers remind motorists they are on the roads every day working to educate motorists and enforce laws intended to keep people safe on Idaho’s roadways.

