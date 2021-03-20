KIFI/KIDK

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are hiring for those interested in joining law enforcement of transferring from another agency.

The agency is currently looking to fill urban and rural trooper positions throughout the state with both new recruits and seasoned officers.

“(ISP) has an exciting career opportunity available for those interested in enforcing laws, serving people, and enhancing the quality of life in the State of Idaho,” the job posting said.

Applicants who apply will be required to pass a background check and polygraph. They must also complete psychological, medical, physical fitness and drug screenings.

If you are interested in applying for this position, or know someone who might be, please Click Herehttps://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/idaho/jobs/3016015/isp-trooper-and-lateral-trooper?keywords=trooper&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs.

There are also positions open for people with at least three years of law enforcement experience in patrol. These are lateral openings available for those holding a current POST Basic Patrol Certificate or higher, whether in Idaho or another state.

All applicants must apply, and take the on-line test no later than Sunday, April 4, 2021.

