FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is on scene of multiple crashes on Interstate 15 around milepost 77.

The crashes are on both northbound and southbound.

You are encouraged to use caution and drive slowly through the area.

Idaho State Police is on scene of multiple crashes on I15 around milepost 77, both northbound and southbound. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and drive slowly through the area. @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/KvQyQRAhzw — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) May 5, 2021

