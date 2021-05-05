FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is on scene of multiple crashes on Interstate 15 around milepost 77.

The crashes are on both northbound and southbound.

You are encouraged to use caution and drive slowly through the area.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});

The post ISP responds to multiple crashes on I-15 appeared first on Local News 8.