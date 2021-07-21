CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – A 29-year-old Fort Hall man has been arrested after police say he struck an Idaho State Police trooper with a vehicle Tuesday while attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop in Chubbuck.

Idaho State Police made a traffic stop on a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina near the intersection of Yellowstone and Chubbuck Road around 4:16 p.m.

Police said the driver, who was later identified as 29-year-old Daylon Preacher of Fort Hall gave the officer a false name and failed to comply with the officer’s commands on scene.

There were two female passengers in the vehicle with Preacher, including a juvenile. One of the passengers exited the vehicle, and Preacher backed up his vehicle, ramming the patrol car and striking the officer, who was standing next to Preacher’s driver window.

Preacher then fled northbound on Yellowstone Ave in Chubbuck at a high rate of speed with the juvenile passenger in the vehicle. Shortly after fleeing, Preacher crashed his vehicle into a 2006 Jeep Liberty at the intersection of Yellowstone and Siphon Road. Preacher then fled on foot from the crash scene.

Preacher’s juvenile passenger was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. None of the Jeep’s four occupants were transported.

Preacher was taken into custody a short time later with the assistance of the Chubbuck Police Department and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

Preacher had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Bannock County. He was transported by police to Portneuf Medical Center, where he was treated, and then incarcerated in the Bannock County Jail for the warrant and for felony eluding. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

The Idaho State Police Trooper was treated and released at Portneuf Medical Center for minor injuries.

