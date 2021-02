Idaho State Police

Idaho State Police

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are encouraging motorists to slow down and drive to conditions.

This morning, those conditions are slick in much of the upper valley region.

Troopers were investigating a cement truck rollover on US 26 and 81st North near Ririe. No one was seriously hurt.

The post ISP urges motorists to drive to conditions appeared first on Local News 8.