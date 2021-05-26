POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University’s Accelerated Bachelor of Nursing (ABSN) undergraduate program is expanding to the Pocatello campus.

The program is currently offered at ISU-Meridian, with 50 seats available each year for the 12-month program. Students hold a bachelor’s degree in another discipline and enter the program following completion of prerequisite courses.

This program expansion to Pocatello and surrounding area addresses a growing demand in Southeast Idaho for nurses graduating with a baccalaureate degree, who are prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCEX-RN) and move directly into practice as a registered nurse.

Twenty students will be admitted to the accelerated program on the Pocatello campus at Idaho State in May 2022. An additional 10 seats will be added in 2023 for a total of 30, and 10 additional seats will be added in 2024, for a total of 40.

The ABSN program at ISU offers the opportunity for individuals who hold a bachelor’s degree in another discipline to make a career change and enter the nursing profession. This program is three semesters (one year) in length, including one summer semester. Courses are delivered on campus, online and in clinical settings. Clinical learning opportunities will be provided to students across the southeast Idaho corridor including urban and rural placements.

The accelerated baccalaureate nursing program started on the Meridian campus in 2002 with 20 students, expanding to 50 students admitted for the May 2021 start.

More than 487 students have graduated from the program since its inception, many of whom remained in the area, helping to fill part of the shortage for nurses.

You can learn more about the ABSN program HERE.

