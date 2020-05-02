POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A group of Idaho State University students is celebrating its success in a national competition.

This semester, a team of more than a dozen ISU students worked together on a presentation for the National Student Advertising Competition.

Sponsored by Adobe, the group had to create a media plan to connect the software company with other businesses.

Over the course of the semester, things change drastically and the group was only able to meet in person twice.

“The virus definitely made things a little more interesting this year, but the experience as a whole was very, very rewarding,” Nick Bringhurst, the team’s creative director, said.

“We all separated into about four teams and those teams were required to complete certain assignments and certain pieces of our plan that we then took to the competition to present as a whole to the judges,” he explained.

Using Zoom and Google Docs, the group was able to work together, even when they couldn’t physically do so.

“It was a pretty big adjustment,” Bringhurst said. “But the team did a remarkable job about just rolling with punches and figuring things out as we went and communicating through other mediums to get the job done.”

Presenting virtually on April 24 presented some challenges, but the team gave it their all taking – third in the region.

“I think the team is so proud and we’re so happy to be able to represent our university and be able to be successful about what we’re learning about,” Bringhurst said.

“It goes to the credit of our instructors and the team. There were so many pieces that come into play that made this a huge success.”

The team – consisting of Nyele Alvarez, Sophia Bissell, Nick Bringhurst, Orion Martin, Mia Wallace, McKenzie Michael, Katie Griffith, Charlotte McBride, Val Blackburn, Jason Vesser, Jessica Rodriguez, Matt Spaletta, Laulea Akana-Phillips and Tristan Beard – is the third ISU team to place in the NSAC.