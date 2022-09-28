POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction crews are entering the final stages of construction for Idaho State University’s new alumni center. On Wednesday ,members of the Pocatello Development Authority had the chance to tour the 26,000 square-foot building.

The $11.5 million center has been two decades in the making, and now the permanent home for ISU’s alumni is near taking shape.

“This will really be a gathering place for alumni and for community events. We expect this to be one of the premiere event centers in eastern Idaho,” ISU Alumni Association Director Ryan Sargent said. “This will house the vast majority of our alumni events. Pre-game activities before football games and other athletic events and really will be a just a premiere meeting place for the Greater Pocatello area.”

The Alumni Association expects to open the center in February 2023. For more information, click HERE.

The post ISU alumni center construction update appeared first on Local News 8.