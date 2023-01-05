POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Athletics (ISU) and Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) are proud to announce a new sports medicine partnership.

As part of the multi-year partnership, PMC will provide ISU student-athletes with specialized sports medicine care and streamlined access to comprehensive health care services.

“We are incredibly fortunate to partner with Portneuf Medical Center. We strive to be the best in everything we do – on the field, in the classroom, and in our support areas – and I know that our team of doctors meet that standard of excellence,” ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said. “This partnership will provide our athletes with world-class medical care for many years to come. Our friends at PMC are truly great community partners.”

As the largest and most comprehensive sports medicine program in eastern Idaho, Portneuf Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is renowned for its ability to keep patients at peak performance, including amateur and professional athletes.

“We’re proud to become the official sports medicine provider for ISU athletics and we look forward to bringing high-quality sports medicine and orthopedic services to the team,” Portneuf Medical Center CEO Jordan Herget said. “We value our long-standing, collaborative partnerships with Idaho State University. We are committed to our purpose of creating healthy communities together and this partnership enables us to extend our care to student-athletes. We are eager to join the Bengals on the field of play and help ensure they are able to compete at the highest level.”

PMC has a medical staff with more than 410 physicians and providers. Affiliated physicians include all medical staff members, many of whom are independent community providers, some of whom are employed physicians and are part of the Portneuf Medical Group. Through the agreement, Portneuf Health will provide sports medicine oversight led by fellowship-trained orthopedic specialists Tony Joseph, MD and Richard Wathne, MD. Other members of this experienced comprehensive team include B.J. Blair, MD; Cody Martin, MD; Kevin O’Halloran, MD; Kim Poludnianyk, DO, Jarrah Alfadhli, MD; Shawn Jensen, PA; Drew McRoberts, MD; Justin Pool, PA; Jared Price, DO, Samuel Saunders, DO, Boe Simmons, PA, and Jared Wilson, PA. The sports medicine team will collaborate with Phil Van De Griend, MD, Director of Sports Medicine for ISU Athletics and the ISU Family Medicine Residency, to coordinate and deliver care to student athletes.

In addition to ISU Athletics, PMC has agreements to provide sports medicine services to ISU Club Sports and School District #25 athletics, along with recreational sports teams throughout the region.

“Together, our shared objective is to create an exceptional student-athlete experience, by developing a sustainable sports medicine program which exceeds the health care expectations of the student athletes,” Herget said.

The post ISU and Portneuf announce sports medicine partnership appeared first on Local News 8.