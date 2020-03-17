kopshop / Free Images Live / CC BY 3.0

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) –– Idaho State University is canceling or postponing all events, including commencement and graduation-related activities, at all of campus locations, through May 15.

This announcement includes both on-campus and off-campus University-sponsored events and gatherings of more than 10 people in Pocatello, Meridian, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls.

Outside events and gatherings utilizing ISU’s campus event venues have also been canceled.

The University told graduates in an email Monday afternoon it made the difficult decision to not hold in-person commencement and graduation-related activities as previously planned.

The University’s event team is quickly working on a plan to celebrate graduates without holding an in-person commencement ceremony on May 9.

Details about the alternate celebration will be shared in the near future.

