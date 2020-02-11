Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too owner is the Idaho State University Alpha Kappa Psi Delta Upsilon Chapter 61st Idaho Business Leader of the Year.

Alpha Kappa Psi Delta Upsilon Chapter will recognize Stephanie Adams at a dinner in Pocatello on April 9.

The award annually recognizes an Idaho business leader who has demonstrated outstanding business and professional ethics while contributing significant support to worthwhile community, civic and education activities.

Adams is an Idaho State University alumna with a degree in biology. She founded Pocatello Pet Lodge, a boarding and grooming facility and doggie day care center for pets in 2008. Pocatello Pet Lodge grew and opened a second location in 2017 and to a staff of 35 between the two locations.

The recognition program is the longest-standing one of its kind in Idaho.

Individual tickets to the April 9 banquet, as well as event sponsorships, are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.