Jordon Beesley/ Idaho State University Susan Brooks ISU 2020 Graduate speaks at ISU's 2020 Virtual Commencement.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State University awarded degrees and certificates to 1,254 fall and summer graduates during a virtual commencement ceremony Saturday.

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee acknowledged the challenges overcome by this year’s graduates.

“You did not get to this point easily,” Satterlee said. “You have struggled. You, maybe more than any other class in recent memory, those who are part of the class of 2020, have faced adversity in many ways. I know this is not the graduation day you dreamed of many months or many years ago, but I am proud of the tenacity and the Bengal grit you have shown in the face of these challenges and today we celebrate you.”

The student speaker was a non-traditional student who graduated from the College of Business. Susan Brooks focused on those challenges.

“It is my core belief that I am well educated, well prepared for a career in business,” Brooks said. “Like other Bengals here today, Idaho State University has helped shape me into the person that I am. And I expect that my fellow graduates from all disciplines have journeys of their own that also culminate in thanksgiving for the many opportunities to grow.” “So, from the bottom of our hearts,” she continued, “to the ISU faculty and staff and to all the family and friends who have stood by our sides through this incredible journey, thank you for affording us the opportunity to be strengthened, stretched and transformed.”

In a reference to the COVID-19 challenges of the year, Brooks pointed out, “there is no masking the power of the winter class of 2020.”

