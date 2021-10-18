POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Choirs will present their fall concert in Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center, Saturday, Oct. 23.

The 18-voice ISU Chamber Choir will perform “Sehnsucht,” from Op. 112 by Johannes Brahms, Richard Rodney Bennett’s poignant setting of “A Good-Night,” “Canticum novum” by Ivo Antognini, and Craig Hella Johnson’s “All of Us,” from his larger work Considering Matthew Shepard, featuring soloists Emma Dombroski, Claire Smedley, and Deanna Cole. ISU Music graduate Gabriel Lowman serves as pianist for the Chamber Choir, and will be featured in the Brahams and Johnson pieces.

Mozart’s jubilant setting of “Regina coeli” for chorus, soloists, and piano will begin the program offered by the ISU Concert Choir. The singers will also perform Ola Gjeilo’s “Evening Prayer”, a text written by St. Augustine for chorus, piano, and saxophone. Director of ISU Jazz Studies, Professor Jonathan Armstrong will join the group as featured soloist in the Gjeilo selection. The 55-voice Concert Choir will also present Joseph Flummerfelt’s sensitive arrangement of the Irish folksong “Danny Boy”, and British composer/arranger Will Todd’s arrangement of “Amazing Grace”. ISU Senior Music Major Jack DeTombe is the pianist for the ISU Concert Choir, and is featured in the Mozart, Gjeilo, and Todd pieces.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

ISU Music Department concert admission prices are Adults – $8, ISU Faculty & Staff – $6, Precollege students – $4. and ISU students – FREE (with valid Bengal ID). Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted into ISU Music Department concerts.

The post ISU Choirs to present fall concert appeared first on Local News 8.