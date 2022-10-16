POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Business Researcher Scott J. Reynolds will present on business ethics Oct. 19 as part of the Dr. Bill Stratton Distinguished Scholar Research Seminar Series.

The presentation is open to faculty, students and the community and will be held at 3 p.m. in room 506 in the Business Administration building on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus.

Reynolds is a professor of business ethics, chair of the Department of Management and Organization and the Michael G. Foster Endowed Professor at the Michael G. Foster School of Business at the University of Washington. His research focuses on ethical decision-making, which has been published in numerous top management and business ethics journals and won several awards. Reynolds’ presentation will focus on the concept of a team’s moral identity.

“Good ethical behavior is the foundation for strong relationships, and every business relies on relationships to accomplish their objectives,” Reynolds said. “Thus, stronger relationships with employees, customers, suppliers and every other critical stakeholder makes it much more likely that the business will succeed.”

Reynolds is the first presenter in the new Dr. Bill Stratton Distinguished Scholar Research Seminar Series, named after former College of Business Dean, Dr. Bill Stratton. This series will provide our University and community with a variety of insights, networking and research collaboration opportunities within the business world.

“Dr. Stratton has been a great mentor to me and his years of outstanding service as Dean and decades as a great Management Professor have made every part of our College and community better,” said Dr. Shane Hunt, College of Business Dean.

