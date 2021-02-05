POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Coronavirus cases on the Idaho State University campus took another big drop this week with new cases at their lowest number since September of last year.

Two weeks ago there were 71 new cases on campus. That dropped to 33 last week, and this week health officials say only 18 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Clusters were identified in the Athletic Department and in off-campus students.

Everyone that was affected has been notified.

You can view more HERE.

