POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The number of new COVID-19 cases on the Idaho State University campus remained relatively low this week.

Cases only went up by one from last week to 19.

Health workers reported clusters in the Division of Health Sciences, College of Technology and two clusters identified in off-campus students.

All affected individuals have been notified.

You can view more HERE.

