POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases and a decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, the Idaho State University COVID-19 Testing Site will move locations on Monday.

The site will move from the Holt Arena to Express Labs located at 444 Hospital Way Bldg. 100, Suite 224, Pocatello.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which is currently held at the ISU Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic building, will move to Southeastern Idaho Public Health located at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello.

For more information, call Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-234-5875 or click HERE.

