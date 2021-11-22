POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University COVID-19 Testing Site will close at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24th and will be closed Thursday and Friday to observe Thanksgiving.

It will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29 at 9:00 a.m.

Regular hours are Monday thru Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

For more information, call SIPH’s hotline at 208-234-5875 which is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

and Friday 9 a.m. – Noon.

