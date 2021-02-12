POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University COVID-19 testing site and the COVID-19 Hotline will be closed on February 15 to observe President’s Day.

They will reopen on Tuesday, February 16 at 9:00 a.m.

The regular COVID-19 Hotline hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The ISU testing S=site regular hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call SIPH’s hotline at 208-234-5875.

For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, click HERE.

The post ISU COVID-19 testing site, hotline closed Monday appeared first on Local News 8.