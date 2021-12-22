POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University COVID-19 Testing Site and the COVID-19 Hotline will close at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday and will be closed Friday to observe Christmas.

Both services will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27 at 9:00 a.m.

Additionally, the two services will be closing at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 and will be closed Dec. 31 to observe New Year’s Day.

Testing site regular hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline 208-234-5875 is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – Noon.

The post ISU COVID-19 testing site, hotline closed to observe holidays appeared first on Local News 8.