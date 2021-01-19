POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-ISU Credit Union announced Tuesday that it is changing its name to Lookout Credit Union. The change takes effect February 1.

The credit union said it found a new name that would honor its connection with Idaho State University faculty and students while also helping the institution align their expansion into the larger community.

It currently serves 28,000 members in southeast Idaho. The new brand is expected to allow Lookout Credit Union to serve more residents with greater access.

“After significant research and a strategic brand process, our organization has reached the decision to rename the credit union. We are confident that our new name accurately reflects the core of our membership, the educators, first responders, medical professionals, and public servants who stand watch over our community, sacrificing a part of themselves to make the world a better place for all. This change will help us continue to grow bigger, stronger and reach more people in Idaho, while providing our current members with the same outstanding service,” commented ISUCU’s CEO Doug Chambers.

The credit union used a branding and marketing consulting agency called “Strum” to develop and trademark its new logo.

Randy Schultz, Strum VP Marketing, said, “The new name represents their passion and connection to a way of life, their deep sense of community and an organizational pride for the impact they continue to make on members’ lives.”

The post ISU Credit Union announces name change appeared first on Local News 8.