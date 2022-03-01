POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University Debate Squad invites you to a viewing party of the live webcast for President Biden’s First State of the Union address Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The virtual event is open to the public.

Viewers may join the event by entering the team’s Zoom link found HERE.

Pre-speech discussion and after-speech analysis will feature ISU debaters for about 30 minutes before and after President Biden’s address. Polls and feedback will be running throughout the presentation and responses will be welcome from all audience members.

Depending on the length of the speech, the function will end at approximately 9 p.m.

