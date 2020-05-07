Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Nearly 2,000 Idaho State University students are graduating without a ceremony on Saturday.

While the spring commencement ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus, graduates are invited to participate in the winter 2020 ceremony.

ISU is mailing diplomas and special diploma covers to the graduates along with a gift from the ISU Alumni Association. Colleges are hosting their own virtual graduation ceremonies as well. See the schedule here.

