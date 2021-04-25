POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — On Saturday, a total of 2,111 spring and summer 2021 graduates received 2,250 degrees and certificates during Idaho State University spring commencement ceremonies.

Spring, Summer, and Fall 2020 graduates, who celebrated virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were also honored at the events. To ensure appropriate spacing and other health protocols, graduates celebrated at three ceremonies divided by college.

Student speaker Dr. Olivia Theresa Ngadjui congratulated graduates for persevering even when times were difficult.

“We are finished. Congratulations to us, the resilient class of 2021,” said Dr. Ngadjui. “We lived through a pandemic that really tried to shake us. And we made it through. And we made it look good. Really good.”

State Board of Education member Linda Clark addressed the graduates, congratulating them and encouraging them to continue to support education.

“As I urge you to join me in actively supporting education, the greatest tool we have for lifting people up and changing our world for the better,” Clark said.

Student speaker Tye Hobson, a first-generation graduate, urged his fellow graduates to use their education to help bring success to others.

“I can see no greater goal in my life than using my education to further the success of those that follow me,” Hobson said.

Ayush Jha, student speaker and Idaho State’s first international student body president, also asked his colleagues to continue to grow, learn and be ambassadors of peace for others.

“Our degree symbolizes our ability to persevere to learn and grow and to become the better versions of ourselves,” Jha said.

