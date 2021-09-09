POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Registration is open for the Idaho State University 2021 Homecoming Parade that will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Parade entries are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. After this date a $50 late fee applies. No entries will be accepted after 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

The parade will start at the corner of South First Avenue and Center Street, just east of the Center Street Underpass, in Pocatello. From the starting point, the parade will proceed up Center Street to South 15th Avenue/Memorial Drive, where entries will turn right and continue to the official parade end at South 15th Avenue/Memorial Drive and the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Way.

The parade will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the annual pregame tailgate party and football game. The parade lineup begins at 7:30 a.m.

The parade staging area will be along First Avenue from Center Street south to Sutter Street on a first-come, first-placed basis. The parade check-in/entry point for the general public is at 2nd Avenue and Sutter Street.

Parade organizers are requesting that parade participants take steps to avoid creating traffic congestion at the parade’s staging area. Only parade entries may enter the parade line-up at the Sutter Street check-in/entrance point. Floats and entries must be fully constructed before coming onto First Avenue.

All other traffic, such as vehicles dropping off parade participants, will not be allowed on First Avenue because this creates safety concerns for pedestrians moving about the congested staging area.

Groups will be required to stage away from First Avenue, and then walk to the parade starting area. The ISU Pond Student Union parking lot located at the end of Humbolt and Dillon Streets, and the ISU parking lot on Fourth Avenue between Terry and Putnam Streets, are both good staging and parking areas for parade participants.

There are no parade entry fees for University-registered student organizations or other educational entities such as University departments or community public schools. The fee for non-profit agencies is $45. Commercial entry fees for businesses, political candidates and community groups are $80 per unit. Examples of a unit are a motorized vehicle with or without attached trailer, walking group or marching group. Applicants must specify what type of unit they are entering.

Applications may be found online at https://www.isu.edu/union/student-life/homecoming/

For more information, contact parade chair Heidi Oliver at 282-3513 or olivheid@isu.edu.

