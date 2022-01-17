POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A packed Reed Gym was on hand to watch Idaho take on Idaho State.

Bengal fans not only got to see a win, but got see some amazing athletes take the court during halftime.

ISU hosted their Bengals Basketball Night of Inclusion, giving the special needs community a chance to shine in the spotlight.

“They don’t get the chance to participate in front of a college crowd that some of these athletes are lucky enough to experience, and this is just a wonderful thing for them,” said event organizer Hayes Garrity.

For the players, they were ready for the opportunity.

“To them, this is their Super Bowl,” Garrity said. “This is their real game, and so it’s a lot of fun to see them succeed and step up in the light of things when you’ve got everybody watching them. I think they thrive in that kind of an environment.”

An environment that created memories that these athletes will never forget.

If you haven’t had the chance to experience the positive energy that comes from one of these games, volunteers are always needed.

You can signup here if you are interested in finding out more.

The post ISU hosts Bengal Basketball Night of Inclusion appeared first on Local News 8.