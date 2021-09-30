POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University partnered with the Idaho National Laboratory to host a joint training exercise between the Idaho 101st and Oregon 102nd Civil Support Teams.

The collaborative training prepares local first responders for major events and disasters with realistic scenarios.

“The scenario is to replicate a terrorist incident where a device was detonated on the bus creating casualties and causing radiological contamination,” said INL Program Manager Bryon Marsh.

Medical Operations Officer Erica Bermensolo says the simulation training has been a real lesson on saving lives.

“I don’t get a lot of experience with radiological exposures and to do it in a simulated environment has really broadened my knowledge,” Bermensolo said.

It’s training that Bermensolo values greatly.

“For us being five or so hours away, I mean that’s not something we can get every day,” Bermensolo said. “We can simulate it, but to be here and having professional train us. I just think is immeasurable.”

The training took place at ISU’s Disaster Resource Complex.

