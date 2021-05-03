POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This weekend, Portneuf Medical Center and Portneuf Air Rescue partnered with Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training (CEWT) to sponsor their 3rd Emergency Medicine Conference.

EMTs, paramedics, first responders, emergency physicians, nurses, and other direct care workers from all across Idaho and Utah convened to discuss and educate themselves on a wide variety of emergency medicine topics.

Presenters for this year’s conference were selected based on their expertise in their area of practice and their ability to convey current, evidence-based, practical information on their area of emergency medicine.

The keynote speaker was Eric Bauer, MBA, FP-C, CCP-C C-NPT, EMT-P, the founder and lead educator of FlightBridgeED, LLC, a leader in critical care education in air medical and prehospital environments.

Other topics discussed included adult and pediatric respiratory emergencies, imminent delivery & resuscitation, cadaver lab demonstrations, among others.

