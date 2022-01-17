POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University will continue its tradition of honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a virtual presentation and a week of service and reflection.

Events begin Jan. 17 with a virtual program streamed on the University’s YouTube channel. The presentation includes music, video and remarks by Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee, Henry Evans, associate director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion and keynote speaker Kaia Rhodes.

From Jan. 17-28, the Idaho State Diversity Resource Center, Office of the Dean of Students and Bengal Service Corps are partnering to collect needed items to donate to the Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center, a local non-profit agency.

The following items can be donated at bins across campus. Donation Bins will be located in the Student Union Building by the Campus Connection Desk, In the Rendezvous near the Diversity Resource Center and in Reed Gym.

Paper plates, plastic utensils, napkins, paper coffee cups, coffee filters

Clothing (New)

Plain t-shirts, sweat pants, socks, underwear, towels

Bedding (New)

Twin size bottom and top sheets, pillow cases, pillows, blanket

On Wednesday, Jan. 19 and Thursday Jan. 20, “A Night in Miami” will show at the Bengal Theater, 7 p.m. The movie is free for ISU students, $2 for faculty, staff and children under 12, and $3 for the general public.

On Thursday, Jan. 20 at noon, Kenneth Monroe, president of the Pocatello chapter of the NAACP, will present on the topic, “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: A Legacy of Service Continued,” on Zoom. Registration is required.

