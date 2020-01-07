Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-If the new Idaho State University Bengal logo makes you roar, there is good reason. The logo has been recognized as one of the best of 2019 and of the last decade by Chris Creamer’s Sportslogos.net.

“We are very honored to be ranked in the Top-10 Best Primary Logos list,” said Ginny Lawrimore, director of brand management and trademark licensing. “We’ve spent a considerable amount of time and effort to make sure that our new Bengal Head accurately represents the fierceness, resoluteness and pride of being a Bengal.”

The new Bengal logo was implemented last August as part of Idaho State’s rebranding and marketing campaign. The Bengal head logo is a main element of the university’s new brand identity standards, along with a new university mark. The logo was created by Mitchell+Palmer, a Boise-based marketing agency. Mitchell+Palmer’s creative team held a number of listening sessions and focus groups with students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community before developing the logo. An Idaho State alumnus working at Mitchell+Palmer supervised the creation of the logo.

