POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State University professor has been selected for an editor post with Frontiers in Thermal Engineering.

Recently, Rajib Mahamud, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, joined the review editorial board of the heat transfer mechanisms and applications specialty section within the journal Frontiers in Thermal Engineering. The section “explores all aspects of radiative and combined heat transfer, and the important role these processes play in modern science, from fire safety to aerospace engineering.”

“Frontiers in Thermal Engineering focuses on topics in energy research and emphasizes affordable, sustainable, and modern energy for all,” Mahamud said. “I am excited to work with authors on contemporary ideas and modeling approaches. The editorship is also an opportunity to shape the collection and direction of research in my field and highlight these important research topics to broader audiences.”

At Idaho State, Mahamud’s research focuses on energy, combustion,and plasma science.

“Combustion happens in all types of engines, from ordinary cars to aircraft engines,” Mahamud said. “As researchers, we are looking to develop mathematical and computational tools that better predict how engines will function. These tools are crucial to solving major challenges when it comes to engines, such as improving fuel efficiency, reducing the amount of harmful pollutants in the exhaust, and more.”

“Frontiers is the third most-cited publisher,” and their articles have been viewed and downloaded nearly 2 billion times, according to the company. Earlier this year, Vitit Kantabutra, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Idaho State, was named a review editor for Frontiers in High Performance Computing.

The post ISU mechanical engineering professor named to editorial board of Frontiers in Thermal Engineering appeared first on Local News 8.