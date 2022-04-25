POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University’s Music Department welcomes Dr. Patrick Young as the new Director of Bands and Assistant Professor of Low Brass.

“Patrick has an intensity and contagious energy about him,” Music Department Chair Dr. Shandra Helman said. “He is just as accomplished a performer as he is a conductor and teacher. This combined skill set is so very valuable to the arts and music education.”

Young comes to Pocatello from Young Harris College in Georgia, where he has been Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Bands, Low Brass. He has also been Director of Music at Elijay First United Methodist Church where he worked with choirs and directed music programs.

Young’s instrumental studies include tuba, trombone and bass trombone, euphonium, and trumpet. He has been a guest artist and clinician, performing and masterclass teacher. He has taught musicians who have been performance competition winners, and students who have gone on to professional music careers.

He holds a DMA in tuba performance and pedagogy from the University of Colorado Boulder with additional studies in instrumental conducting, an MM in tuba performance from the University of Georgia and a BME from Young Harris College with additional studies in instrumental and vocal conducting.

As a vocalist, Young brings his experience as Director of Music at Elijay First United Methodist. His performance experience includes principal tuba at Opera Colorado. and he is a freelance tubist on call to play with the Colorado Ballet, the Colorado Symphony, and the Atlanta Symphony.

Young hopes to bring some energy to the area by connecting with local schools and getting the community excited about the music program at ISU.

“Music is a giving art,” he said. “I encourage my students to share their wonderful talents with other people. With love and connection, the world can ultimately become a much better place.”

Young will step into his role in the fall.

