POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-After a national search that began last fall, Idaho State University has named Jean McGivney-Burelle as the university’s new dean of the College of Education. She will assume her new role on July 1.

McGivney-Burrelle is currently serving as founding executive director of the Center for Teaching Excellence and Innovation at the University of Hartford. She has held several leadership roles, including chair of the Department of Education in the College of Education, Nursing and Health Professions; and associate dean of budget and finance in the College of Arts and Sciences.

“Dr. McGivney-Burelle brings a wealth of diverse academic leadership expertise to the College of Education,” Laura Woodworth-Ney, executive vice president and provost, said. “Education is certainly one of the greatest challenges facing Idaho and the country, and Jean’s innovative leadership will ensure that ISU meets these critical needs. We are very excited to welcome Jean to our Bengal family.”

McGivney-Burelle holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Hartford, a Master of Science in Mathematics from Northeastern University, and a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Connecticut.