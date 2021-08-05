POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Teresa Conner was recently named dean of the College of Health within the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences.

She says she knew Idaho State was the right choice and being on campus has only reaffirmed her belief that the university is truly on the frontier of modern medicine innovation.

“It’s so exciting to look across a campus and see that not only here, but in Meridian, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, and Anchorage, Alaska, such a breadth of programs,” Conner said. “You have the opportunity for health sciences to engage engineering, business, education, and arts – as well as the community – and do something spectacularly innovative.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

As part of her new duties, Conner will provide leadership to meet the diverse needs of the College of Health programs, both in teaching and research. She will also maintain the College’s collaborative relationships with community organizations, industry partners and government agencies. About 90% of the programs in the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences are housed in the College of Health.

“I believe students are at their best when we craft a culture where people can move and create, where they get excited about what you’re doing and where they want to be,” Conner said. “I hope we continue to be an innovative health care college, and to bring students here who want to innovate and experiment.”

Conner plans to be available to students and community members at events such as football games and at monthly lunches where students can come ask questions.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

“I want students to have that access point, to know they have a dean that is responsive to them, and I want to make sure they feel at home here,” Conner said.

Conner is the past inaugural associate provost of Health Sciences at Radford University/Carilion and Dean of the College of Health Sciences and Professions at the University of North Georgia. In those positions, she spent time developing core research laboratories, international programs and a curriculum focused on health innovation.

The post ISU names Dean of College of Health appeared first on Local News 8.