POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State University has named Craig Chatriand its new Dean of Students and assistant vice president, effective February 28. He is a former dean of students at the University of Idaho.

Chatriand is currently associate dean for community standards and compliance at Whitworth University. Chatriand has had that job since 2015, providing oversight of student conduct, Deputy Title IX Coordinator and working with students in distress. He is also a member of Whitworth’s Student Success Team.

“Craig is a well-respected educator with a passion for helping students create meaningful learning experiences that foster and celebrate academic and personal development, ” said Lyn Redington, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management. “Students are what makes ISU roar, and we are looking forward to Craig engaging with our students, supporting positive community behavior, and enriching the college experience.”

As part of his new job, Chatriand will also provide leadership for the Office of the Dean of Students, Student Leadership and Engagement, the Bengal newspaper, KISU-FM radio and ISU’s Veteran Student Services Center.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Bengal family,” Chatriand said. “In my time on campus, I saw a wonderful community that cares deeply about the success of Idaho State University students. I feel fortunate that I will get to work with a great student affairs team to serve a great student body.”

According to ISU, Chatriand holds a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from the University of Montana Western, a Master of Arts degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Northern Colorado, and a Doctor of Philosophy in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University.