POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) —The Department of Occupational Therapy at Idaho State University is joining forces with local non-profit Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect to host a summer camp for individuals with disabilities, ages 5 to 105, on July 18-20.

In its inaugural year, Summer Camp for All offers fun for all ages and all abilities with sports, obstacle courses, water games, crafts and even dancing.

Students earning a master’s degree in occupational therapy from ISU will assist volunteers from Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect at the camp, held at Christ the King Parish Hall in Idaho Falls. Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect works to build a positive connection between individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and Eastern Idaho.

Twenty students who have just completed the first year of the three-year occupational therapy program will interact with campers to learn more about them, their families, and share how occupational therapy can play a role in benefitting their day to day lives.

“We are so happy that OT students and faculty have been able to collaborate with ISU’s Disability Services to provide academic coaching to students with a disability, develop a plan to address their educational goals, help with disability accommodations, and provide training for job coaching,” said Catie Canavan, clinical assistant professor and academic fieldwork coordinator for the occupational therapy program. “The Summer Camp for All is another way for students to receive real world experience in not only applying occupational therapy techniques and practices, but in understanding, providing support and connecting with individuals with disabilities and their families.”

Amanda Henscheid, clinical assistant professor and assistant fieldwork coordinator at ISU says each camper will have a unique experience that is fun for them.

“Each camper will be well supported at camp, with OT students, camp volunteers and parents and caregivers are welcome to participate as well,” she said.

A limited number of spots are still available for campers. The morning session will run from 9 – 11:30 a.m. and is for children 5 to 12 years old. A parent or caregiver must remain on site during the morning session each day. The afternoon session will run from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is for anyone with a disability who is 13 years and older. The camp will be held at the Christ the King Parish Hall, located at 1690 E 17th Street, Idaho Falls, 83404. The cost is $25 and includes a t-shirt and snacks.

