POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It can be hard to understand the war in Ukraine and effects both globally and here in our area.

There is a way to get answers to your questions.

Tuesday evening, Idaho State University is hosting a lecture and question and answer period with experts on Russia and Ukraine.

“So myself and Dr. Och, we’re going to be presenting on what we see coming up in the future for Ukraine,” Dr. Colin Johnson said. “We’re going to be focusing on things that we don’t think the American media have been able to pay attention to, but then we’re going to have a long Q&A session to where every citizens can ask questions and get the answers that they didn’t hear answered in the presentation or ask more from our presentations.”

The event is called the future for Ukraine and is hosted by the Idaho State University Political Science Club.

It is Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Rendezvous ABC Suites, and streaming on Zoom.

