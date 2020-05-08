Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee has made a video for this spring’s graduates won’t be walking at commencement ceremonies in Holt Arena this May.

You can watch it above.

The graduates have also been invited to walk in ISU’s December commencement ceremonies.

Events have also been planned by the colleges that include at least a dozen virtual graduation and awards ceremonies, including a carpool celebration drive by the College of Technology where graduates of its programs can pick up a medallion in front of the Eames Center on Alvin Ricken Drive.

This year, each graduate will also be mailed a diploma, special diploma cover and printed program, which has been redesigned this year, and a gift from the ISU Alumni Association.