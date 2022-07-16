POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee was named one of Idaho’s 50 Most Influential Business Leaders by the Idaho Business Review.

The list, which includes the state’s top leaders in private business, the nonprofit sector, and education, was compiled in June 2022 as part of the Business Review’s Power List publication. Satterlee was chosen for his nearly 20 years of dedication to higher education in the State of Idaho. The Idaho Business Review noted his “integral role in Idaho’s education system” for the last two decades.

Satterlee, an Idaho native and first-generation college graduate, earned his undergraduate degree from Boise State University and his Juris Doctorate from University of Idaho. He began his career in higher education 17 years ago as the chief legal officer of the Idaho State Board of Education. He has served as Idaho State’s president for four years, focusing on helping students embrace education and using it to transform their lives.

“I am humbled and honored to be included on a list of so many exemplary leaders across Idaho,” Satterlee said. “I am surrounded by strong and dedicated leaders at our University who are focused on furthering our mission of educating students and changing lives. This honor is very much reflective of their leadership and commitment.”

