POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State University Chemistry Professor has taken home one of the premier awards for scientists in the Gem State.

Dr. John Kalivas recently received the 2021 Jean’ne M. Shreeve NSF EPSCoR Research Excellence Award. Kalivas was nominated by fellow ISU Faculty member Dr. René Rodriguez for his contributions to chemistry research and mentoring undergraduate researchers.

“From my professional experiences with Dr. Jean’ne Shreeve, I deeply respect her rigorous commitment to science and the work ethic necessary to make significant contributions,” Kalivas said. “Being honored by this award makes me feel like my work will similarly provide momentum to new generations of scientists.”

“Dr. Kalivas is a world-renowned expert in his field as well as a prolific researcher and writer,” said Dr. Joshua Pak, Chemistry Department Chair. “We are lucky to have someone of his caliber at ISU and I congratulate him on this well-earned award.”

The Jean’ne M. Shreeve NSF EPSCoR Research Excellence Award “recognizes the accomplishments of faculty members at Boise State University, Idaho State University, the University of Idaho or other state institutions of higher education who have previously been active participants in the NSF EPSCoR program.”

The goal of the Idaho Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) is “to stimulate research in niche areas that can become fully competitive in the disciplinary and multidisciplinary research programs of the National Science Foundation and other relevant agencies.” Dr. Kalivas received funding support from the Idaho EPSCoR program from 1991 to 1998.

“Arriving at ISU in 1985 with no startup funds, the EPSCoR funding provided unique opportunities to further my research and collaborate with scientists from around the world,” Kalivas said.

In 2018, ISU Biological Sciences Professor Dr. Colden Baxter also received the award.

