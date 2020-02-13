Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State University has won approval to start the third phase of the EAMES complex expansion project.

The Idaho State Board of Education approved the expansion on behalf of the ISU College of Technology. Partial funding will come from a $2.2 million federal grant. Eventually, the EAMES complex will house all College of Technology programs in one location.

The board also approved ISU’s plan to name its planned alumni center the Idaho Central Credit Union Bengal Alumni Center. ICCU got the honor by virtue of a $1.5 million donation to the project. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.

In other action, the board approved Boise State University’s request to purchase a 90,000 square foot office building just east of the campus for a price not to exceed $2.5 million. Boise State will use the building for administrative purposes in order to free up more space on campus for instruction.