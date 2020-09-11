Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) – Anti-pandemic efforts on the Idaho State University campus seem to be working.

Administrators say students seem to be strictly adhering to the face coverings mandate and sanitation measures, but there were 12 cases of the virus on campus this week. Two are faculty and staff. The other 10 are students who have been isolated.

Two clusters have been identified in an off-campus household of students and in the college of arts and letters.

“I think ISU has done an incredible job with their planning process and their execution of their planning process,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said. “I think that the way things are happening on campus is the best that we could hope for.”

Idaho State University has also revised how it reports cases by adding definitions to enable early reporting of probable cases.

