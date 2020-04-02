ISU

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State University departments are teaming up their 3D printers to produce components for personal protection equipment like face shields, N95 compliant face masks, and other personal protection equipment.

It is then being used by ISU clinics, ISU health care workers, and southeast Idaho emergency responders and health care workers.

Idaho Museum of Natural History Director Leif Tapanila is coordinating the effort.

“These kinds of efforts are widespread across the state and country, to make models for 3D printers, find the plastic supply and answer the call to meet the needs for personal protection equipment,” said Tapanila.

The museum itself has up to eight 3D printers it can use to make equipment. Ten others have been identified on campus that could be used. The groups making the components are consulting with ISU and public health officials to best determine what is needed. ISU will produce the equipment, which will then be distributed through the university and the public health network.

As the University’s effort goes forward, it will follow a pattern of itemizing what type of medical and PPE equipment is needed, match who is best able to produce that type of equipment, determine if there is an adequate supply chain to produce the equipment, and then produce a product that can be distributed through ISU and the public health network.

The post ISU repurposes 3D printers appeared first on Local News 8.