POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State University has scheduled a virtual commencement ceremony for December 12, at 2 p.m. The university will confer a total of 1,254 graduates, including 686 fall-winter graduates and 568 summer graduates.



“Commencement is the ceremonial representation of what a university strives to achieve; helping students achieve a better life through education,” said President Kevin Satterlee, who will present a graduation address . “We look forward to virtually celebrating all of our graduates and their hard work to attain a degree. This year’s commencement will not only celebrate the academic achievements of our graduates, but also their admirable grit and determination that has helped them persevere through the challenges of 2020 staying focused on their goals. I am so proud of each and every graduate.”

The ceremony will be broadcast online. Graduates and guests are encouraged to share their graduation memories with the Bengal community using social media hashtags #ISUGRAD and #ISUCLASS2020.

Prior to the Dec. 12 ceremony, custom celebration boxes were mailed to each graduate. These boxes included items like confetti poppers to help grads celebrate during the ceremony and also a few keepsakes to commemorate their accomplishment.