POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University has reached $17 million of its $20 million goal thanks to generous donors, friends and supporters.

The ISU Scholarship Campaign began with a quiet phase starting in 2019 and had its public launch in August. Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is one of many supporters, investing $1.5 million to help ISU increase the number of mental health providers in Idaho and improve access to health care in rural communities through the creation of two new programs.

“Two of our priorities at the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health are removing barriers to education and addressing the health care workforce shortage in rural parts of our state,” President and Board Chairman of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Mike Reynoldson said. “These scholarships and stipends will help deserving students become future caregivers while providing much-needed services in rural Idaho.”

More than 3,298 unique donors have given to the campaign so far.

“We are so grateful for the generous organizations and individuals who have stepped up to make an impact for our Bengal students,” said Ryan Sargent, executive director of alumni relations and advancement communications. “Now, more than ever, we are proud to be Bengals and so appreciative of the whole Idaho State community.”

Other donors, like longtime friend to ISU, Rita Haggardt, give scholarships to help invest in the next generation of educators.

“I give because I hope that I can continue to help others join me in this most rewarding profession,” said Haggardt, ‘66 and former school teacher for 32 years. “As a first-generation student, I am appreciative of the opportunity I was offered by ISU back in 1961-66.”

Idaho State University will begin to distribute scholarships from the campaign starting fall 2022. Recipients will be able to use their scholarships to help pay for the college essentials, helping to ease the burden of additional costs to attend college.

Learn more about how you can support Idaho State students at isu.edu/scholarshipcampaign.

The post ISU scholarship campaign raises $17 Million in 6 Months appeared first on Local News 8.