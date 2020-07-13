Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – An Idaho State University senior won second place for her research poster at the POLY Industrial Advisory Board sponsored Undergraduate Research in Polymer Science Symposium at the national meeting of the American Chemical Society this summer.

“I submitted it thinking it would not be anything at all, and then I found out I’d gotten an award for it and I had gotten second place and that was really exciting for me, definitely pretty cool,” Kennalee Orme said.

She received a $300 prize for her award along with the recognition.

The 21-year-old biochemistry major from Rexburg is scheduled to graduate in December.

Orme said her undergraduate research experience helped her to succeed.

“This is a really large, national meeting, that has people from not just from the U.S. but people from across the world travel to attend this conference of the American Chemical Society,” Jenkins said. “It is the largest chemistry-based society so it is definitely a competitive place to be and you get to share your science with a wide variety of people and so, for her to be chosen, was pretty exciting.”

Originally, Orme was supposed to present her research in-person in Philadelphia, but the in-person conference was canceled due to COVID-19.