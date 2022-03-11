POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University second-year pharmacy student Kristen Morse has been selected for one of approximately 20 spots for the John Hopkins Pharmacy Internship Program.

Morse, 22, is from Parma, Idaho, and says she wouldn’t change a thing about being born and raised in Idaho.

“It’s why I chose ISU,” Morse said. “To be close to my family and to also be a part of a pharmacy program that truly cares about each and every one of their student’s successes. Idaho is very advanced in its pharmacy practice and ISU ensures we are educated on these changes to be prepared for the future of pharmacy.”

Morse applied for the internship, which required a curriculum vitae (CV), letter of intent, and two letters of recommendation. From there, she received an assessment regarding leadership, healthcare, teamwork, and other traits. From there, she earned an interview.

“Even being selected for the interview is incredibly challenging in such a diverse pool of applicants,” said Shanna O’Connor, clinical assistant professor for the College of Pharmacy.

A few weeks after the interview, Morse received the email while she was in class that she was selected.

“My heart stopped and I couldn’t believe it when I saw I was accepted. It still doesn’t feel real,” she said.

Morse will be working at the Bayview Medical Center Home Care Group in Baltimore, Maryland, working in three outpatient pharmacy areas for the 10-week internship this summer. She will attend meetings, shadow pharmacists, complete a project related to her area, and apply what she’s learned at ISU to the field experience.

“I was fortunate enough to get connected with a Maryland resident through John Hopkins, so I will be living with someone who can help me orient to Baltimore and also have the comfort of knowing I will be safe and not alone,” Morse said. “Being from a small town, I’m both nervous and excited to experience the big city life.”

Her long-term career goals after graduation are to complete two years of residency, then become a board-certified oncology pharmacist.

Morse says she has worked very hard to reach her goals, and says she is always striving to learn more. She says it will be an invaluable experience to learn at the forefront of medicine for ten weeks.

And she says she couldn’t have done all this without those who have supported her.

“The first person I called was my grandma. She has always been my biggest supporter,” Morse said. “I mean my whole family has, but she has always seen my potential and pushed me to be the best I can be. As she likes to say, I’m her little rockstar, and she is always there cheering me on. I thank her, my family, and my mentors along the way that have supported me and helped shape me into the person I am today.”

