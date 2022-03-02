POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University graduate students brought home both a first place and a People’s Choice award at the statewide 3 Minute Thesis competition in February.

Idaho State University Graduate student Mel Anderson took first place in the competition. Anderson, a master’s student in English, presented on critical trauma theory in literature.

Allison Loyola, a master’s student in pharmaceutical science, won the People’s Choice award at the competition for her presentation on how an anti-seizure medication, valproic acid may cause hyperconnectivity in the brain, and implications of that for autism research.

The 3 Minute Thesis competition challenges graduate students to present their research for a general audience in only three minutes. Anderson and Loyola will join the other top presenters at the Western Regional 3 Minute Thesis competition in March.

