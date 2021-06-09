POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — In a collaborative effort to mitigate the continuing spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho and Meridian areas, a multitude of agencies came together in record time to administer more than 12,200 COVID-19 vaccinations on ISU campuses in just a few weeks.

To do this in Southeast Idaho, Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH), Portneuf Medical Center (PMC), Idaho State University and Southeast Idaho Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) formed a unique, interprofessional alliance. Together, the agencies ran a vaccination clinic from Feb. 25 to May 21. In total, 10,029 vaccines were given.

In Meridian, Idaho State received support from Albertsons Pharmacy to operate a vaccine clinic at the ISU campus each Friday from March 5 through April 16. Vaccines administered at the site totaled 2,293.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“Working together strengthened each of our individual entities in a way that allowed us to provide the best possible care for those wishing to be vaccinated. This spirit of collaboration and interprofessionalism are powerful principles that we instill in our students as well,” said Dr. Rex Force, vice president for the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences at Idaho State.

The combined efforts didn’t go unnoticed by patients. One patient wrote a letter of appreciation, saying, “This is just a thank you note to express my appreciation for all that has been done regarding the ongoing virus vaccination effort. I received my second injection and the process was well conducted as was my earlier visit. I feel the service to be as well conducted as can be expected and hoped for. The visits have been efficient, dignified, and of value- and this despite the ongoing emergency. Thank you for what is being done as this ongoing uncertainty continues. You are a bright spot.”

The post ISU students, community partners deliver 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines statewide appeared first on Local News 8.